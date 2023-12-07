SURPRISING! These television's handsome hunk who were offered the role of Ishaan before Shakti Arora in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Shakti Arora is once again back with his stellar performance as Ishaan Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is playing the lead role in the show.

While Shakti is currently seen romancing Sumit Singh who plays Reeva's character, the viewers will soon get to see his chemistry with Bhavika Sharma as well.

Before Shakti was shortlisted for the show, a lot of known names of the television industry were circulated on social media who were contending to play this character.

While some actors were rejected by the makers, some of them rejected the role.

So, let's take a look at the actors who were approached to play Ishaan in GHKKPM before Shakti.

1. Akshay Dogra

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Akshay was apparently approached for the role. However, things did not work out.

2. Akash Jagga

Akash was also considered for the role of Ishaan. But it seems Akash did not fit the bill and things did not materialise.

3. Fahmaan Khan

There were strong rumors that Fahmaan is finalised for the lead role after the news of Dharampatni going off-air started surfacing on social media. However, later it was learnt that Fahmaan won't play the lead in the show.

4. Karan Sharma

Sasuraal Simar Ka 2 actor Karan was also running in the race to play the lead role of Ishaan but things did not work out.

5. Abhishek Nigam

Abhishek had wrapped up the shoot of Alibaba and rumors were rife that he will be playing the male lead in the show.

Well, after all the rumors, the makers finalized zeroed down Shakti to play Ishaan and he is completely doing justice to it.

