SURPRISING! Viewers SUPPORT Ram, SLAM Priya for hiding Pihu's truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is up for a major drama and some emotional twists in the story.

In tonight's episode, Priya will get exposed in front of Ram for hiding Pihu's truth.

The episode ahead will be heartbreaking as the viewers will see Ram and Priya's separation.

Also, Pihu will be separated from Priya as Ram will take his daughter's custody and ask Priya to leave.

Netizens are having mixed reactions to this where some support Ram as he finally got his share of happiness and slam Priya for hiding such a big truth from her husband.

Take a look:

This all looks like a parallel to the pre leap. The only difference is that this time Priya knows Nandini's sach and Priya has everyone who loves Ram by her side. She's shattered to the core no doubt and upcoming episodes would be heart breaking.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rachel (@rayastanbalh2) September 3, 2022

That woman miserably failed as a Sister, wife & even as a human being that day. Leave Shivina & Ram, not even a single thought about her brother who gave more importance to her happiness than his married life.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/5z4uEzrMhT — Rithika(@Ritz__here) September 3, 2022

I’m so happy cause I desperately wanted ram to reprimand Priya for all the nonsense she does.



FINALLY MY BABY BOY#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — (@ittnisibaathai) September 3, 2022

Yes.



Take Pihu away from this woman. Go Ram go!!



NOW she will know how it feels when others decide for her and keep her child away from her.



Now she will understand Ram’s pain. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/ycznDg1NGB — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) September 2, 2022

One of the main reasons why I hate Mahendra Sood's daughter now is when her sister in law was killed in front of her by her nephew the first thing she thought about was how to protect a criminal and not how to save a life! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — (@Taurusgirrl) September 3, 2022

The viewers feel that Priya should go through the same emotions and heartbreak which Ram went through all these years.

Netizens have also lauded Priya and Ram's performance in these heartbreaking scenes.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

