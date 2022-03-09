SURPRISING! Viewers SUPPORT Ram, SLAM Priya for hiding Pihu's truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The viewers feel that Priya should go through the same emotions and heartbreak which Ram went through all these years.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 13:19
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is up for a major drama and some emotional twists in the story. 

In tonight's episode, Priya will get exposed in front of Ram for hiding Pihu's truth. 

The episode ahead will be heartbreaking as the viewers will see Ram and Priya's separation. 

Also, Pihu will be separated from Priya as Ram will take his daughter's custody and ask Priya to leave. 

Netizens are having mixed reactions to this where some support Ram as he finally got his share of happiness and slam Priya for hiding such a big truth from her husband. 

Take a look:

The viewers feel that Priya should go through the same emotions and heartbreak which Ram went through all these years. 

Netizens have also lauded Priya and Ram's performance in these heartbreaking scenes. 

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video