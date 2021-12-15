Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister showers Ankita Lokahnde with blessings or her new life with Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande and tied knots on December 14th and have announced their true love out loud. Ankita shared some of the most beautiful moments of her wedding with her fans on Instagram and fans showered her with best wishes in the comment section.

There was an extremely special message amongst all which was by Sushant Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, "Congratulations and blessings to the newlywed. Shweta." And Ankita's mother-in-law and sister-in-law expressed their happiness by shaking a leg on Sushant's debut film, Kai Po Che's 'Shubhaarambh' song at the sangeet ceremony.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have won millions of hearts with their amazing chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. Both were in a relationship for a long period of 6 years after being co-stars in the popular show, Pavitra Rishta. Where fans hoped for their marriage, the two got separated as things went haywire.

Sushant was linked with his co- actresses in different films like Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan. Though soon he announced his open relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Unfortunately, Sushant’s demise shook not just his family but the whole country. Ankita too was devastated by the news and supported his family during the tough times. She along with his family believed that Sushant did not commit suicide and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ankita was flooded with negative comments as she stood by Sushant’s family but her then-boyfriend and now husband was there as a pillar and supported her and them fiercely. And the two finally got hitched after dating for a while.

