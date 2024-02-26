Swarna Ghar actor Ronit Roy slams Swiggy ‘They definitely need instructions on riding’

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is a well known face in the world of Tv and movies. The actor recently had a tough time while driving in the city. He has slammed the food delivery app Swiggy’s delivery agent. The actor mentioned that he nearly killed the rider as the latter was riding on the wrong side of the road.

Slamming the food delivery service on X, Ronit wrote, “@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding.Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?”

Swiggy replied to his post and wrote, “Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. ^Luv.”

Check out his post here;

Recently, Ronit renewed his wedding vows on his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Neelam. Speaking about the same her said, “Honestly, even during the first time, I wasn't nervous because Neelam is the kind of woman who instils confidence. We have been together for 23 years, and it was like time travel for us as we looked back at our journey together. The good and bad times, moving into a new house and then another, our travels together and having two kids, who have grown up so beautifully.”

Credit-IndiaToday