Sweet! Shoaib Ibrahim takes wife Dipika for Eid shopping

Well, we all know that the Eid festival is just around the corner and just like many, Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim took his family out shopping too.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 11:41
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Shoaib seemed to be in the mood to pamper his heavenly pregnant wife Dipika Kakar.

Check out some glimpses below;

Interestingly, Shoaib, who was in a clothing store with Dipika, his mom and aunt, also had a little iftar party in the shop itself. They had delicious vada pavs, pakodas, samosa, jalebi and sharbat. 

What did you think of the little shopping spree Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar had?

Tell us in the comments below.

