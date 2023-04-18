Sweet! Shoaib Ibrahim takes wife Dipika for Eid shopping

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

Well, we all know that the Eid festival is just around the corner and just like many, Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim took his family out shopping too. Shoaib seemed to be in the mood to pamper his heavenly pregnant wife Dipika Kakar.

Check out some glimpses below;

Interestingly, Shoaib, who was in a clothing store with Dipika, his mom and aunt, also had a little iftar party in the shop itself. They had delicious vada pavs, pakodas, samosa, jalebi and sharbat.

Also Read- Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to a user who pointed at his wife Dipika Kakkar for having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby

What did you think of the little shopping spree Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar had?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-AajTak