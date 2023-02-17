Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Producer AsitKumar Modi opens up about the upcoming track regarding Tapu Sena, Tapu’s Entry and the return of Daya Bhabhi, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered same love and affection on them. 2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Also read: This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

We see that Nitish Bhulani is all set to replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu after the latter quit the show a while back and in a recent media interaction, Asit Modi, Dilip Joshi and Nitish were seen giving out their replies to the questions regarding the show and new entry.

Asit Modi reveals that there is an interesting new track coming up regarding the Tapu Sena and will probably start working at a company since now they have grown up. We always hear the audience complaining if the Tapu Sena has now grown up so now few stories connected to them and the little generational gap between parents and children could be expected in the track.

Asit also talked that it would be difficult to comment on Daya Bhabhi’s return just yet and it is our heartily wish to see Disha back if that could be possible.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal talked about how grateful he is about the show receive tremendous love for over a decade and half now and how the people are showering their love and blessings, from every age group. It feels like a Divine Force working behind this and of course the hard work of the makers and actors.

Nitish Bhulani aka Tapu sounded very grateful for the opportunity he received and is excited to learn from the seniors.

So, are you excited for this new entry?

For more stories, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read: Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

SOURCE: IANS