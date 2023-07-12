Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: What! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal feels assured that Disha Vakani won’t return on the show, calls Dayaben’s return a gimmick

MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for a while now for various reasons. There were recent rumors that Dayaben aka Disha Vakani will be coming back to the show. This news helped elevate the show’s TRP ratings to a great extent. Fans however expressed their disappointment when she did not return and producer Asit Kumarr Modi received a lot of backlash for it and Boycott TMKOC started trending on social media platforms.

Asit Modi however assured fans that Dayaben would return on the show. He also said that while Daya would surely come back, they couldn't tell if Disha or some other actor would play the part. Jennifer Mistry who previously played the role of Roshan Sodhi has now broken her silence on the Boycott TMKOC trend.

Mistry said that promising the fans and then leaving them stranded is like playing with their emotions. She said that Disha Vanakni is surely not returning to the show but the character of Dayaben will return with a new face. She said that the show is responsible for running the homes of around 200 unit members and thus it should not shut down, which is why the boycott TMKOC is not a good trend and makers should stop the Dayaben gimmick.

Asit recently welcomed actress Monaz Mevawalla who replaced Jennifer as Roshan Sodhi. The latter had alleged that Asit Modi and others were harassing her on the show.

