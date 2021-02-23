Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s NET WORTH

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has impressed the audience with her acting chops. She is a popular actress and has a huge fan following.

The diva has received praises for her performances in shows like Chotti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. As of February 22, 2021, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million dollars, as per networthexposed.com. While converting it to Indian rupees, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is over Rs. 14 crore.

According to an article on woodgram.com, there are several sources for Rubina Dilaik’s income, like many other stars. Her primary one being her work in the television industry. Rubina Dilaik’s income also comes from advertisements and promotions. Being a popular actor, Rubina Dilaik’s fees for one ad is reportedly around Rs.35 to 45 lakhs. Rubina Dilak’s net worth has been recently boosted with the prize money that came with being Bigg Boss 14 winner. It added Rs. 36 lakhs to her name and a trophy.

Rubina Dilaik made her debut in 2008 with the drama series Chotti Bahu as Radhika opposite Avinash Sachdev as Dev. The show ran for two years till 2010, and a second season was premiered from 2011 to 2012. She reprised the character in guest appearances on several other shows. Rubina was a contestant in the dance class show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. She has also worked in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke De….Mahadev, among others.

