Tanishaa Mukerji Birthday Bash: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa winner Manisha Rani dances her heart out with Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows. The 11th season of the show concluded recently where Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma were the top 5 finalists. Manisha lifted the trophy and was declared a winner of the show. Tanishaa who was also a contestant was unfortunately eliminated earlier and could not be part of the grand finale.

Recently Tanishaa celebrated her 46th birthday and many of the Jhalak contestants were seen partying, which is evidence of the bonds the actress has made during the show. Among those who attended included Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, among others.

Shiv was seen shaking a leg with his Jhalak choreographer Romsha, and also with -contestant Adrija Sinha. Sreerama meanwhile gave a glimpse of the cake-cutting fun moments.

Check out the pictures below;

While Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, and Adrija Sinha were the top 3 finalists, there were many speculations that Manisha might lift the trophy on various sites and social media. There was a tough competition between Manisha Shoiab as both are super popular and have a massive fan following. Ultimately Manisha was declared the winner as she got more votes.

Credit-BollywoodLife