Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

The show saw the fresh pairing of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi witnessed the heights of fame when she bagged Naagin after winning Bigg Boss 15. Her relationship with Karan Kundra also keeps her in the news. She has been soaring high with brand deals and music videos.

A while later, Tejasswi’s former Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal entered the show. While Tejasswi and Pratik had not famously gotten along in Bigg Boss 15, fans were hoping for a nice reunion between the two.

Recently Tejasswi took to her YouTube channel to share about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal after Bigg Boss and when he joined Naagin 6.

She said, “The bond is nice. We both are professional. Honestly, I am tired on the set most of the time as I am busy doing other things too so I like to keep to myself more. Either I am busy doing some work on my phone or reading my book. I honestly don’t get a lot of time to gel with a lot of people. It is not just with Pratik, it is with everybody. Other than that, as a co-actor, I think he is very professional and it has been really easy working with him.”

