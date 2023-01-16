Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and a while later, Tejasswi’s former Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal entered the show. Recently Tejasswi cleared the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 08:45
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons. 

The show saw the fresh pairing of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi witnessed the heights of fame when she bagged Naagin after winning Bigg Boss 15. Her relationship with Karan Kundra also keeps her in the news. She has been soaring high with brand deals and music videos. 

A while later, Tejasswi’s former Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal entered the show. While Tejasswi and Pratik had not famously gotten along in Bigg Boss 15, fans were hoping for a nice reunion between the two. 

ALSO READ: Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Recently Tejasswi took to her YouTube channel to share about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal after Bigg Boss and when he joined Naagin 6. 

She said, “The bond is nice. We both are professional. Honestly, I am tired on the set most of the time as I am busy doing other things too so I like to keep to myself more. Either I am busy doing some work on my phone or reading my book. I honestly don’t get a lot of time to gel with a lot of people. It is not just with Pratik, it is with everybody. Other than that, as a co-actor, I think he is very professional and it has been really easy working with him.”

ALSO READ: OMG! Naagin 6: Is all not well between Tejasswi Prakash and Her co-stars Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karan Kundra Tejasswi Prakash Naagin Big Boss TejRan trending Instagram TellyChakkar Colors tv Dance Deewane Juniors Ekta Kapoor Pratik Sehajpal BIG BOSS 15 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav gives a lift to Abhimanyu, the latter sees Abhir’s picture
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Paritosh’s mistake to ruin Anuj and Anupama’s picnic?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Aahana Kumra reveals her first celebrity crush – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Aahana Kumra is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has left a mark with her strong...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi to feel jealous of Abhir and Abhimanyu’s bond?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi makes a shocking decision; breaks Rishi's heart 
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life
Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set
Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chau
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fas
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion
OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame
OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television