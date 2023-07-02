Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin is a benchmark with seasons and franchises. Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana.

The show has reportedly got an extension for two more months, where a new exciting track will be introduced. A source close to the show, told a news portal, “Naagin has gotten a 2 months extension and shall go off-air in April. Makers have planned to introduce a new track as the show is receiving a lot of love with Shesha and Vishakha's (Adaa Khan and Anita Hassnandani) entries. Fans keep asking for more drama and here we are with an interesting track with Naag Lok.”

Mahek Chahal who plays a pivotal role in the show was hospitalized recently and Adaa Khan was introduced on the show. Mahek told the news portal, ‘I collapsed on January 2. I felt like knives piercing my chest. I couldn't breathe. I was admitted to the Holy family hospital. I was rushed to the hospital and had to be kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)for 3-4 days. I was put on oxygen cylinders even though I am in a normal ward the oxygen keeps fluctuating. Pneumonia is affecting me.”

