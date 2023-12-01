Tejasswi Prakash wows the fans with this secret talent! Find out what?

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja
MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss is responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but Tejran has achieved fame on another level. Their popularity is on another level.

Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Tejasswi is one of the biggest stars on TV right now and fans are always active in learning more about her life.

While Tejasswi has showcased her many talents over the years, we knew that she has a musical side to her.

But it is very rare that she lets out her musical side for everyone to see, but finally, Tejasswi secret melodic talent shared a beautiful song from her Instagram profile. Check it out here:

 

 

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and has even expressed that they want to get married at some point in the future.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 13:06

