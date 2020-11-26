Television is clichéd and regressive but unfortunately, that sells: Reena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Reena Kapoor is a talented actress who is known for television shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Vishnu Puran and Jai Ganga Maiya.

While she was recently seen in Colors’ Shakti playing a pivotal role and driving the story to a highpoint drama, she is time and again seen in mythological show RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat playing the role of Yashodha Maa.

Talking about her stint in the industry, Reena shared, “Television is clichéd and regressive but unfortunately, that sells. There was a time I questioned why don’t producers churn out unique, progressive concepts, but this is what this audience demands and demand is equal to supply hence the kitchen politics even though there are so many concepts where there are so many other forms of pain other than just experiencing something in the kitchen. That used to put me in a spot and I had to choose those projects. OTT is coming up with amazing concepts and I feel the generation has not explored. I am definetly game for it but everything has a downside to it and unless my character is clean and there is not too much of body showing, I am okay doing it.”

