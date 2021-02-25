Telly actor and father-to-be Mohit Malik celebrates wife Addite's baby shower

MUMBAI: Addite, who is heavily pregnant, had a grand baby shower in Maharashtrian style and had invited their close friends and family for the bash.

Mohit's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala co-actress Anjali Deshraj was also present and danced with the daddy-to-be. Mohit posted pictures of his Addite and himself decked in traditional Maharashtrian outfits. He captioned them, "Navari aali Congratulations my love ! @additemalik #aditikigodhbharai #babyonboard #thankful #waheguru.".

Addite also shared videos of Mohit dancing his heart out on her Instagram's story section. The mommy-to-be also danced her heart out and the pregnancy glow is visible on her face.

Talking about how Mohit is preparing for their new phase, she said, “I somehow feel that Mohit is going to be way better than me because he is preparing for it in full swing. He is reading books and he keeps telling me things. So yes, it is going to be a lot of fun as it would be a new adventure for us!".

For the unversed, Mohit had tested positive of COVID-19 while shooting for his show, Lockdown ki Love Story, and this left him and his pregnant wife shocked. Aditi isolated herself and got tested but came out negative.

Speaking about their 'nightmare', Aditi earlier told us, "I didn't sleep for 14 days straight. It was like I was right there trying to identify any symptom. But I was safe. We were on a spiritual high, we were both meditating, reciting mantras, we were praying and that is how we sailed through. The virus does play on your mind but meditation helped me control my mind.".

