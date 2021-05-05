Telly actor Parth Samthaan claims that he is totally SINGLE and is ready for mingling given the tough times of COVID-19

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan is one of the most dashing hunks of the television industry. Girls drool over his fabulous looks and hot body.

Much to the delight of the girl fans of Parth Samthaan, the actor is absolutely single and ready to mingle. In his latest interview, Parth revealed his relationship status and stated that he is single. However, he expressed that given the times we are living in, he wished he had a companion.

In an interview with host Siddharth Kanna while promoting his web venture Mein Hero Boll Raha Hu, Parth made the revelation about his personal life. He was quoted saying, "Bilkul single hoon aur khush hoon. Abhi filhaal aisa lagta hai ki koi honi chahiye kyunki abhi daur aisa hai (I am absolutely single and happy. But right now, I feel like I should be in a relationship because of the current situation). Unfortunately, India is kind of covered with cases.".

When asked if he is willing to get into a relationship soon, he said, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely.".

Parth Samthaan further hoped that the situation gets better and life gets back to normal. "I just hope the situation gets better and hum wapas apne rozmarra ke zindagi mein wapas aaye aur bade se bada kaam kare (and we can return to our routine lives and do big things).", he said.

The actor recently had also spoken up on the rumours suggesting that he had a fallout with Ekta Kapoor. He denied being the reason for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 coming to an end.

Credit: SpotboyE