Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking! Seerat promises to keep Garry’s identity a secret but at THIS cost!

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 21:22
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles. The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans. 

The track is focusing on Seerat’s return to Angad life and how Sahiba is trying to find out the truth.

Seerat calls Garry and threatens her that she will never take his name and so no one will know that Garry is also just as responsible for the this matter as she is and since Garry was the one to run away with her and put her in this condition.

Garry listens to Seerat and hangs up the call.

However, Shockingly Sahiba listens to this whole conversation and comes to know that it was Garry with whom Seerat had run away.

We will also see that Seerat will be determined to get what she wants and will hold Garry accountable and will ask him to marry her.

What will Sahiba do, now that she knows the truth?

