The age difference that has come out is wrong: Gauahar Khan on age difference with fiancé Zaid Darbar

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses, recently got engaged to boyfriend Zaid Darbar.

Singer-composer Ismail Darbar's son proposed to Gauahar and she said yes. The two are painting the town red with their love.

Now, the Bigg Boss 7 winner and are fiancé are prepping for their wedding which is reportedly going to take place on 24 December. While their whirlwind love is discussed, the age difference between the two is also discussed.

Report has it that the age difference between Gauahar and Zaid is 12 years. However, in her recent interview, Gauahar rubbished these reports.

During an interview with ETimes, the actress was quoted saying, "Let me clear this, the age difference that has come out is wrong. 12 years is wrong and it is very easy for people to make it news. But it is wrong. Yes, he is a few years younger to me but 12 is not the number. He is way more mature than I am and he has brought the sense of balance in my life. Judging and passing comments that the age gap can act as a barrier in a relationship is very easy, but for Zaid and I we have a similar kind of understanding and maturity. So, age never matters or hinders in our relationship."

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE