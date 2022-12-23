The Bhagya Lakshmi Fam exudes full on Christmas Vibes, check it out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update. Now, we recently came across a video from the sets of the show and it seems like the Bhagya Lakshmi fam had a Christmas Party.
The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read:  Are Balwinder and Malishka uniting for another trick on Bhagya Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, TV celebs post content on what goes on in their personal lives and around the sets of the show they work on.

Now, we recently came across a video of the Bhagya Lakshmi team.

We know that Christmas is just around the corner and while everyone is already in the festive mood, the stars of Bhagya Lakshmi too had a grand celebration!

Check out!

Add the post here

However, we are truly happy that the actors get along so well with each other off camera too.

We can see stars like Aman Gandhi, Aishwarya Khare, Smita Bansal, Rohit Suchanti among others and it looks like they had a gala time!

What are your plans for Christmas?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. After a lot of drama and the judge asking the family for their opinion, Rishi deciding upon the promise he made to Neelam and Lakshmi remembering Rishi’s betrayal, they finalize the divorce.

Malishka, Sonal and Neelam are seen to be very happy about this. While Rishi asks Lakshmi to forgive him and give him another chance to win her trust back, Lakshmi can’t agree to it.

Sonal and Malishka celebrate the success of their plan and how it took her just one flick to separate them, unlike Malishka’s small crackers with Balwinder.

Also read:  We definitely Loved Aishwarya Khare aka Bhagya Lakshmi's 'Lakshmi's' Undoubtedly Cool look in 'KALA CHASHMAH'

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal
