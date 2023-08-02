The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party

MUMBAI : As we all know, the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to take a generation leap, and the two lead actors, Nakuul Mehta (Ram Kapoor) and Disha Parmar (Priya Kapoor) will be leaving the show. They have now wrapped up shooting for the show. Now the whole cast reunited to party together, along with former co-stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Ajay Nagrath, and more.

Nakuul took to his Instagram handle last night and posted several Instagram stories where he could be seen enjoying with Disha. Nakuul looked cool in a printed sweatshirt and cargo pants, Disha was dressed stylishly in black sleeveless tee and beige trousers.

Nakuul even posed with his on-screen mothers - Shubhaavi Choksey and Kanupriya Shankar Pandit. He even gave co-star Ajay Nagrath a kiss. Alefia Kapadia was also enjoying her time with Nakuul and Disha.

Abhinav Kapoor shared a fun reel with various moments from the party with Ajay Nagrath and Nakuul and the rest of the cast. Take a look at all the fun photos in this reel.

Nakuul and Disha wrapped up their shoot just a few days ago. Both of them decided to exit the serial as it was taking a generational leap. According to a media portal, both the lead actors refused to age on-screen. It was also reported that Shubhaavi will not continue in the show post the leap.

Credits : ETimes