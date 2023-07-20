The Kapil Sharma Show: Exciting! Krushna Abhishek confirms that a new season of the show will begin soon

The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end this weekend and the “The Night Managers” cast will be gracing the show. Now in the latest promo of the show, Krushna confirms that the show will return with a new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 18:49
Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Now the show is going off air – and this coming weekend will be the finale of the show.

In the new promo of the show, Krushna Abhishek confirms that the show will be returning back with a new season, as he asks Kiku Sharda If the season would return back and the ace comedian accepts that the show will be back with a new season and soon it will begin.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience will miss watching The Kapil Sharma Show as it’s one of the shows that fans love watching.

Seems like the upcoming episode is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Anil Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur Tillotama Shome TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 18:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Shocking! Jiya Shankar did this disgusting thing to Elvish and the housemates condemn the act and go against her
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Must Read! Ananya Panday or Anushka Sen, whose selfie game do you suggest to be better?
MUMBAI:   Over the time, Indian actresses have been grabbing attention of the fans and winning their hearts with their...
Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen liya fashion ke naam par”, netizens troll Sonam Kapoor for her fashion sense
MUMBAI:  Actress Sonam Kapoor is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to acting and fashion. She has been...
Hilarious! New promo of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will make you laugh out loud
MUMBAI : The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic...
Shocking! Crack in the friendship between Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi as the latter unfollows Anjum on social media?
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.The show is...
Aww! Check out the video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's special date as they stroll during the monsoons
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Must Read! Ananya Panday or Anushka Sen, whose selfie game do you suggest to be better?
Latest Video
Related Stories
RUHI
Shocking! Crack in the friendship between Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi as the latter unfollows Anjum on social media?
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Aww! Check out the video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's special date as they stroll during the monsoons
MUSKAN BAMNE
Congratulations! Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne hits a milestone
Sreejita
Aww! This is how Sreejita De’s husband Michael Blohm-Pape reacted after she changed her name after marriage
Vatsal Sheth
Beautiful! New parents Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta share a heartwarming picture with their newborn baby boy
Pooja Joshi Arora
Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pooja Joshi Arora announces her second pregnancy