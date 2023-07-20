The Kapil Sharma Show: Exciting! Krushna Abhishek confirms that a new season of the show will begin soon

MUMBAI The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

Now the show is going off air – and this coming weekend will be the finale of the show.

In the new promo of the show, Krushna Abhishek confirms that the show will be returning back with a new season, as he asks Kiku Sharda If the season would return back and the ace comedian accepts that the show will be back with a new season and soon it will begin.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience will miss watching The Kapil Sharma Show as it’s one of the shows that fans love watching.

Seems like the upcoming episode is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

