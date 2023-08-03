The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Bholaa

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”.

Ajay and Tabu have been guests a couple of times and have had super fun with the cast and crew of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that whenever Ajay comes on the show, he makes the episode much entertaining and leaves the audience in splits.

The trailer of the movie has already created a buzz among the audience and they are loving it. The movie is excepted to do good business at the box office.

