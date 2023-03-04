The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Gumraah.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' )

As per sources, Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Gumraah.

We had reported earlier, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will also be gracing the show and the actor will be joining them on the show.

This will be the first time that the actors will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the cast, host and the audiences.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an exciting one and will leave the fans in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO RED: The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)

The Kapil Sharma Show
