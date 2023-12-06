The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Indian Idol contestants Salman Ali, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayli Kamble, Rishi Singh to grace the show

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.



Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Indian Idol contestants Salman Ali, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayli Kamble, Rishi Singh will be gracing the show.

This would be the second time they would be coming on the show and would be interacting with the cast and crew of the show.

On the show the contestants would be revealing what they are upto in the work front and will be revealing each other’s secrets.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one and a soulful one that will leave the audience in splits.

