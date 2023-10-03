The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series Rocket Boys Season 2

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience love the show. As per sources, Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series Rocket Boys Season 2.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 19:41
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

ALSO READ :Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series Rocket Boys Season 2.

This will be the first time that Jim, Ishwak, Regina, and Abhay will be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the host and the cast and crew.

Season 1 of the show was loved by the audience and the fans are waiting for Season 2.

Are you excited to see Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Jim Sarbh Ishwak Singh Regina Cassandra Abhay Pannu Rocket Boys Season 2
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 19:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
MUMBAI:We watch a lot of shows on Television, not knowing what goes through behind the scenes. It’s not just the hard...
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
MUMBAI:An unfortunate incident occurred today on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and a fire broke out. All...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Anjali threatens to burn the baby alive
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series Rocket Boys Season 2
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other p
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other producers” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Aww! Veteran actress Reena Roy’s gesture for Rishi Singh is sure to melt your heart
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all abou
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more