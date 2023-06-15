The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kajol, Jissu Sengupta and Kubbra Sait to grace the show to promote their upcoming series “The Trial”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. As per sources, Kajol, Jissu Sengupta and Kubbra Sait will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming series, “The Trial”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 21:02
MUMBAI :
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.
The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.
But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.
Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.
The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.
It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.
Kajol has been on the show earlier, but it would be the first time for Jissu Sengupta and Kubbra Sait.

They would interact with its cast and crew, making the episode an entertaining one.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one, which will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

