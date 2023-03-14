The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kritika Kamra, Aditya Srivastav and Sushil Pandey grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bheed”

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Kritika Kamra, Aditya Srivastava and Sushil Pandey will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bheed”.

This will be the first time that Kritika, Aditya and Sushil will be gracing the show, where they would be interacting with the host, cast and crew.

Are you excited to see Kritika Kamra, Aditya Srivastava and Sushil Pandey in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO RED : Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'