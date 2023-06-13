The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. As per sources, Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas will be gracing the show along with Rajesh Tailang.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 16:34
grace the show

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas will be gracing the show along with Rajesh Tailang.

This would be the first time that the artists would be coming on the show and would be interacting with the host and crew of the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one that will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan ! Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Gippy Grewal Sonam Bajwa Gurpreet Ghuggi Kavita Kaushik Malishka RJ Jituraj Anmol RJ Pandey RJ Naved Udit Narayan Sameer Anand – Milind Salman Ali Ashish Kulkarni Sayli Kamble Rishi ! Mukesh Chhabra Tridha Chaudhary Anchal Singh Amit Sial Sumeet Vyas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 16:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Upcoming Storyline! Meet becomes Sumeet, Audience to see the new avatar with new story but the same strong headedness
MUMBAI: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanked Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”
MUMBAI :Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office
MUMBAI: Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and he has been working for more than two...
Utkarsh Sharma opens up on ‘Gadar 2’ teaser to be attached to 'Adipurush!
MUMBAI :Utkarsh Sharma won the hearts of the audience nationwide with his adorable presence over 20 years ago when he...
“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
MUMBAI :The engaging narrative of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum,’ has recently seen the much in...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so
MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the top two shows of Star Plus. Both are running on small screens...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Memories of a lifetime
Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanked Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”
Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so
Beyhadh 2 went off-air
Must-Read! What has Jennifer Winget been up to since Beyhadh 2 went off-air?
KAHTRON KE KHILADI SEAOSN 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam and Anjum Faikh get injured on the show
hubby Hemant Topiwala
Wow! Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame shares a romantic picture of her Europe honeymoon with hubby Hemant Topiwala