The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas will be gracing the show along with Rajesh Tailang.

This would be the first time that the artists would be coming on the show and would be interacting with the host and crew of the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one that will leave the audience in splits.

