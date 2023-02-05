The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, ! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 15:40
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now Krushna is back in the show the fans couldn’t keep calm as they felt he was one of the key factors of the show.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

As per sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

This would be the first time that the stars would be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the host and the cast of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?
 
Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ) :The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 
 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

