The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now Krushna is back in the show the fans couldn’t keep calm as they felt he was one of the key factors of the show.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

As per sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

This would be the first time that the stars would be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the host and the cast of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

