The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show As per sources, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande will gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande will grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”

This is will be the first time that they would be coming on the show and will be interacting with the host and crew of the show.

Are you excited to see Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande in the show? 

Do let us know in the comments below.

