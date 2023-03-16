The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing in exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' )

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande will grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”

This is will be the first time that they would be coming on the show and will be interacting with the host and crew of the show.

Are you excited to see Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Makarand Deshpande in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)