The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, Johnny Lever, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television. As per sources, Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, Johnny Lever, Namashi Chakraborty, and Amrin Qureshi will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy".
Saswata Chatterjee

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, Johnny Lever, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy’

Except for Jony Lever the rest of the cast will be coming on the show for the first time where they would be interacting with the host and cast and crew.

Whenever Jony Lever has come on the show, it's been an exciting and funny episode.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

