The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sayeed Quadri, Faaiz Anwar and A.M Turaz to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television. As per sources, Sayeed Quadri, Faaiz Anwar, and A.M Turaz will be gracing the show where for the first time they would be interacting with the cast and crew for the first time.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Sayeed Quadri , Faaiz Anwar, and  A.M Turaz will be gracing the show where for the first time they would be interacting with the cast and crew for the first time.

They would be coming and singing and making the episode a soulful one.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Well, soon the show is going to go off–air as the contestants would be going on a USA world tour and the show might return back after a few months.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

