The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer Season3”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. Qureshi will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy’ as per sources, Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer”
SONALI

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer”

This would be the first time that they would be gracing the show for this season, where there would be fun sessions with the cast and crew of the show.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur
About Author

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
