The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Udit Narayan, Sameer and Anand – Milind to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television As per sources, Udit Narayan, Sameer and Anand – Milind will be gracing the show and it will be a musical episode.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources,  Udit Narayan, Sameer and Anand – Milind will be gracing the show and  it will be a musical episode.

This will be the first time that Sameer and Anand – Milind will be coming on the show and they would be interacting with the cast and crew of the show.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one that will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Pushpa Impossible: Emotional! Chirag heartbroken by the separation
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Upcoming Drama! A new person to bring BIG changes to Dhruv-Tara’s love story
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Beautiful! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sunset picture goes viral; netizens say, “Vicky’s inner feelings be like ‘tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chaiye’"
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodis we have in the Hindi film industry. The actors’...
Junooniyatt: Saviour! Floor on fire, Jordan carries Elahi in his arms
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Mastermind! Sahiba’s pregnancy report a brainchild of someone in the Brar family
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
