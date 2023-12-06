The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Udit Narayan, Sameer and Anand-Milind to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Udit Narayan, Sameer, Anand – Milind and Salman Ali will be gracing the show.

This is the first time that Sameer and Anand – Milind will be coming on the show and interacting with its cast and crew. 

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining and a soulful one. 

