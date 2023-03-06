The Kapil Sharma Show: LOL! Bret Lee gives a sweet compliment to Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma says “you started flirting?”

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and many others always leave the audiences in splits. The celebs who come as guests enjoy just as much as the audiences as they always have some wise cracks to look forward to.

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Krushna Abhishek mocks Archana Puran Singh for THIS shocking reason, watch video

Recently on the show, one of the most celebrated cricketers Bret Lee and Chris Gayle were there and their banter with host Kapil was fun to hear. When Kapil asked the duo if they are missing seeing Navjot Singh Sindhu, Chris replied, “No, I’m Not!” while Bret Lee gestured toward Archana Puran Singh and said, “It is much better looking at sundar ladki”. Hearing this, Kapil said, “After retirement you started flirting also?” This left everyone in splits and Archana applauded the cricketers for their reply.

Kapil Sharma then asked Bret Lee if he wanted to abuse Christ Gaye for scoring 27 runs in 2009 T20 World Cup during his over. Bret replied, “Hundred percent”.

Also Read- Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart

Fans were left impressed with Bret Lee and Christ Gayle’s Hindi speaking skills.

Watch the fun filled and hilarious episode on sony TV this weekend at 9:30 PM.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-abplive