Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart

MUMBAI:Kapil Sharma is one of the superstars in the entertainment industry and he is known as one of the best comedians in our industry.

His show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and it keeps the audience entertained.

Kapil has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

The comedian also stepped into the world of Bollywood where he debuted in the movies Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato, It’s my life etc.

He will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “Crew” starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Recently, he was seen in the launch of the Punjabi movie “Carry on Jatta 3” starring Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal in lead roles, even Aamir Khan had attended the event.

During the event Aamir Khan had taken a jibe at Kapil for not inviting him on his show and the comedian said that he is always welcomed on his show.

Post the event, Aamir Khan hosted a dinner party for Kapil and his wife Ginni where the three had some good fun time.

Kapil shared a photo with the superstar Aamir Khan and captioned it saying “Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love,laughter,music, what a beautiful n memorable get together it was, thank you”

Well, this was the first time that Kapil and Aamir ever bonded and their photos became viral on social media.

The audience could accept Aamir coming on Kapil’s show anytime soon.

