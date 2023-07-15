The Kapil Sharma Show: Really! When Sumona Chakravarti was offended by Kapil Sharma’s jokes on her lips, “not one soul laughed”

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Also Read-The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Sumona Chakravarthi who has played the role of Kapil’s wife in the show revealed how she was always made fun of by Kapil on her appearance especially her mouth from the very beginning. She said in an interview, “The initial days were a little challenging because I remember they made fun of my mouth. They tried it in the very first episode to crack a joke on my mouth, and it didn’t work. It fell flat, and not one soul laughed. Then they dropped it, and eventually, in the other shows, it sort of worked. And I remember I felt really bad.”

Sumona further said, “I remember Archana sat with me and said ‘why are you upset?’ I said ‘they’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot and he said something off script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it.”



Archana told Sumona, “If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated. Secondly, about the lip or the mouth part, you have something that women I know pay money to get.” Speaking of the one celebrity whose words have stayed with Sumona, she said, “The only guest ever in 10 years who has always, apart from appreciating the show and Kapil, had said, ‘You know what, Sumona, without you, he doesn’t become the great comedian that he is.’ And that is Ritiesh Deshmukh.”

Also Read-Scoop! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti to tie the knot with Kajol's cousin?

Sumona also mentioned that many people would ask her “How are you part of this misogynist show?” to this she said, “It’s a script. It’s not that I’m actually the exaggerated version of it. I have now come to terms with it. I am a decent-looking girl, and I have a nice mouth. Also, you have to understand, Kapil is not insulting Sumona. There is a certain banter when two characters are having an argument or they are having a banter with each other, a husband and wife.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Indianexpress