The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Bhuvan Bam reveals shocking details of how he was bullied in school due to this reason

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him and also their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, Dolly Singh and Harsh Gujral will be gracing the show.

In the latest promo of the show, one can see how Bhuvan Bam reveals that he was bullied during his young days in school.

He said that when he was in school, everyone used to tease him because of his surname and used to compare him to the balms (Oilment) that are there in the market.

At one point, he was fed up with it. Later, his elder brother gave him advice on how to tackle them.

The advice was, that whenever anyone calls something like that, just say 'should I come on you'. After that comeback, the bullying stopped.

Well, there is no doubt that Bhuvan has come a long way and today, he is not just a YouTuber, but also an actor in OTT platforms and movies.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and leave the audience in splits.

