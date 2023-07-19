The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kiku Sharda gives a reality check to Krusha Ahishek on the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

No the show is going off air – and this coming weekend would be the finale of the show.

This weekend the star cast of the Web Series – Night Mangers will be gracing the show and would be having a fun time with the star cast and crew of the show.

In the new promo of the show Krushna Abhishek is seen saying that for six months they have run the show and that’s when Kiku gives him a reality check that for six months the rest of the cast made the show run, he just returned three months back, which takes back Krushna and he doesn’t know what to say.

Seems like the upcoming episode, is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

