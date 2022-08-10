The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kruhsna Abhishek reveals what brainwashed him to not come back on the show

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

Previously, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were not a part of this season.

But now, Krushna is back in the show and fans are super excited to watch him.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how the cast and crew is happy on seeing Krushna Abhishek back in the show as his character "Sapna".

Krushna complains to Kapil that he wasn't a part of the show for so long, but no one missed him, to which the ace comedian says that he missed him and even called him back, but he didn't return.

To this, Krushna said that "Money" was the thing that had brainwashed him, but now he's back, as for eight months he didn't have work and no one spoke to him.

Well, everything was said in a funny gist and it seems like with Krushna's return in the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and leave the audience in splits.

