The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kruhsna Abhishek reveals what brainwashed him to not come back on the show

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek will be back and will reveal the one thing that brainwashed him, because of which he didn't return to the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 15:46
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

Previously, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were not a part of this season.

But now, Krushna is back in the show and fans are super excited to watch him.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how the cast and crew is happy on seeing Krushna Abhishek back in the show as his character "Sapna". 

( ALSO READ) : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Krushna complains to Kapil that he wasn't a part of the show for so long, but no one missed him, to which the ace comedian says that he missed him and even called him back, but he didn't return.

To this, Krushna said that "Money" was the thing that had brainwashed him, but now he's back, as for eight months he didn't have work and no one spoke to him.

Well, everything was said in a funny gist and it seems like with Krushna's return in the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Krushna Abhishek back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ) : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Tigmanshu Dhulia Jimmy Shergill Anushka Kaushik Varun Badola and Hrishitaa Bhatt Bhagyashree
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
AWESOME! Rupali Ganguly reminisces on how she introduced ‘Akshara’, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you an interesting...
Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji left everyone spellbound with her gut wrenching performance in the recently released film Mrs...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj hears Anupama’s voice after a long time, falls silent
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Viaan excitedly hires Vanya; Katha suspicious
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya spoils Bhavani's plan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut
Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pathan
HILARIOUS! Pathaan fever on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making the star cast do THIS
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Whoa! Krushna Abhishek charges this unbelievable amount per episode of the show
Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits
The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek's reason to return to the show leaves everyone in splits
The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of Lock Upp has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?