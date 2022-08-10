The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Sonali Bendre reveals why she is upset with Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer” along with the host Jay Bhanushali.

In the upcoming episode, Sonali will reveal why she didn’t come on The Kapil Sharma Show all this while.

The actress tells Kapil that she didn’t come as he never invited her and she is very upset.

Kapil said that if did know that on calling she would come he would have called her before only.

Seems like the upcoming episode will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

