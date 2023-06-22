The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Krushka Abhishek takes a dig at Kartik Aaryan for his lavish possessions, says “4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, woh kya…’

Many celebs come to grace the show to promote their projects and recently Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were there to promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 10:01
4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, woh kya…

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Also Read :The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Many celebs come to grace the show to promote their projects and recently Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were there to promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. As usual it was a fun episode full of humor and laughter. Krushna Abhishek left no chance to poke fun at Kartik and actor Gajraj Rao who was also there. Kapil asked the latter, “artik-Kiara ye gaane chal rhe hai, aap dekhte honge, aise dimag me aata toh hoga ki mai b 30 saal pehle aa jata. Aisa aata hai dimag me.” To this Rao replied, “Aata toh hai matlab”

Krushna and Kiku leave the audience in splits playing Dharmendra and Sunny. They came in their character this time too and Kiku asked Kartik if he’s single and Krushna said, “Koi bhi banda jab Rs 4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, who kya Gajraj Rao ji ko ghumane k liye tohde kharidega.”

Also Read- Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like an intense musical love story

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend on Sony TV at 9:30 PM.

On the work front, Kiara and Kartik have previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will be seen on 29th June on the big screens in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Kiku Sharda Archana Puran Singh Bharti Singh Kartik Aaryan Krushna Abhishek Satyaprem Ki Katha TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 10:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjiri manipulates Abhinav; Akshara fumes in anger
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Oh No! Yo Yo Honey Singh gets death threat from Gangster Goldy Brar; Delhi Police kicks into action
MUMBAI :Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most well known and loved singers and rappers of the Hindi film industry. He...
OMG! Anupama gives a befitting reply to Toshu on leaving the Shah house; Nakul’s evil deeds to be caught
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Dhamaka! Sai forced by Bhima, mistakenly shoots
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Finally!Kiara spills the truth of her pregnancy to the Brar family; restores Sahiba’s dignity
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey reveals why she had to audition several times before she bagged the lead role in Star Plus' Faltu, the actress reveals how she hardly gets any day offs and how she spends her time on her holidays
MUMBAI :Niharika Chouksey is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.The actress is paired opposite TV'...
Recent Stories
Delhi Police kicks into action
Oh No! Yo Yo Honey Singh gets death threat from Gangster Goldy Brar; Delhi Police kicks into action
Latest Video
Related Stories
baby boy who came in a little early
Aww! New parents Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made THESE arrangements to welcome their baby boy who came in a little early
Exclusive Mohini Sapnani to enter Dangal TV’s Jyoti Umeedon Se Saji!
Exclusive! Mohini Sapnani to enter Dangal TV’s 'Jyoti: Umeedon Se Saji'
Barsatein
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV
World Music Day
Actors reveal Musical Favourites on World Music Day!
Tanishk Batra
Exclusive! “I feel that a budding casting director should always provide proper and detailed information and should always keep up to their words” Casting director Tanishk Batra on advice he would give to budding actors.
Kya baat hai! BB16’s Sreejith De flies off to THIS country with her fiancé for her white wedding!
Kya baat hai! BB16’s Sreejith De flies off to THIS country with her fiancé for her white wedding