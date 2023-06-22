The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Krushka Abhishek takes a dig at Kartik Aaryan for his lavish possessions, says “4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, woh kya…’

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Also Read :The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Many celebs come to grace the show to promote their projects and recently Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were there to promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. As usual it was a fun episode full of humor and laughter. Krushna Abhishek left no chance to poke fun at Kartik and actor Gajraj Rao who was also there. Kapil asked the latter, “artik-Kiara ye gaane chal rhe hai, aap dekhte honge, aise dimag me aata toh hoga ki mai b 30 saal pehle aa jata. Aisa aata hai dimag me.” To this Rao replied, “Aata toh hai matlab”

Krushna and Kiku leave the audience in splits playing Dharmendra and Sunny. They came in their character this time too and Kiku asked Kartik if he’s single and Krushna said, “Koi bhi banda jab Rs 4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, who kya Gajraj Rao ji ko ghumane k liye tohde kharidega.”

Also Read- Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like an intense musical love story

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend on Sony TV at 9:30 PM.

On the work front, Kiara and Kartik have previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will be seen on 29th June on the big screens in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndianExpress