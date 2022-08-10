The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek's reason to return to the show leaves everyone in splits

Krushna Abhishek is back on The Kapil Sharma Show and fans are excited to watch him. In the upcoming episode, he reveals the reason for his comeback that leaves everyone in splits.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 21:05
Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

Previously, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were not a part of this season.

But now, Krushna is back in the show and fans are super excited to watch him.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

Now, we came across a promo where one can see Krushna being back on the show, giving a tribute to Bhagyashree, one of the guest on the show.

 ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

When Kapil asks him as to why he is so nice to him, Krushna says that no one values anger and at times, it gets sold, indicating the reason why he returned to the show.

Well, the fans are super excited to watch as he is one of the biggest entertainers of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to watch Krushna Abhishek back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ  The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Tigmanshu Dhulia Jimmy Shergill Anushka Kaushik Varun Badola and Hrishitaa Bhatt Bhagyashree
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 21:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! From Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Nigam to Karan Vohra and more, Handsome hunks bring a fun twist to the classic suits at the Indian Telly Awards 2023!
MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Faltu: No Limits! Tanisha’s deadly move to stop Faltu
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu: Caring! Ayaan comes and scold Faltu for being a superhero
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhaga fame Dheeraj Dhoopar approached to be a part of the show ?
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!
MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek's reason to return to the show leaves everyone in splits
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Trolled! Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Choti Urfi”
Latest Video
Related Stories
The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of Lock Upp has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Bhagyashree, Raima Sen and Samir Soni to grace the show
BARC
BARC Ratings : YRKKH hits second position brings down GHKKPM; TKSS sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, Imlie sees a drop in ratings; India's Best Dancer enters top 20 shows, Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Pandya Store
Megha Ray
Megha Ray's advice to her character Radhika in "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" is to "pause and take a breath" to survive the hustle-bustle of Mumbai