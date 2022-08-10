The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek's reason to return to the show leaves everyone in splits

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

Previously, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were not a part of this season.

But now, Krushna is back in the show and fans are super excited to watch him.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

Now, we came across a promo where one can see Krushna being back on the show, giving a tribute to Bhagyashree, one of the guest on the show.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

When Kapil asks him as to why he is so nice to him, Krushna says that no one values anger and at times, it gets sold, indicating the reason why he returned to the show.

Well, the fans are super excited to watch as he is one of the biggest entertainers of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to watch Krushna Abhishek back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show