The Kapil Sharma Show: What! YouTuber Harsh Gujral reveals why he chose to be an influencer and exposes Archana Puran Singh on the show

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

ALSO READ :Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

As we had reported earlier Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, Dolly Singh and Harsh Gujral will be gracing the show.

In the new latest promo one can see Kapil asking Harsh about why he became a influencer and he tells him that post his education he didn’t get a job and no one is has lucky as Archana Puran Singh to just get a job where one has to just sit and laugh.

Well, the episode will be an entertaining one and will be leaving the audience in splits.

This is the first time that earlier Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, Dolly Singh and Harsh Gujral will be gracing the show.

Are you excited for the upcoming show?

Do let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO RED :The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist