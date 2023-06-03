The stars of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey gather for a reunion; check out the glorious pictures

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. this time we bring to you the reunion of the stars from Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey was one of the most popular show on StarPlus and became a fan favorite instantly. Gungun and Anubhav’s chemistry was something that the fans adored.

The show might have had a short run but it made a place for itself in the audience’s hearts. It began last year in June and ended in August. Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani played the characters of Anubhav and Gungun.

Recently, the cast met at Delnaaz Iraani’s house and had a mini reunion at her place.

We can see stars like Yesha, Manan, Riya Bhattacharjee, Mehul Nisaar, Romanch Mehta among other stars.

Delnaaz and Yesha look super cute here.

It was very heartwarming to see all the stars bond so well and that they stay in touch like a family. The friendship and warmth is visible here.

