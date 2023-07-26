MUMBAI :In a delightful twist of fate, the entertainment industry witnessed the birth of a new trend that took everyone by storm - THU THU! This quirky phrase, akin to the age-old touchwood superstition, has become the embodiment of warding off the evil eye. The renowned producer, Mr. Rajan Shahi, is behind this captivating trend.

The genesis of THU THU happened during an ordinary closed-door meeting with Mr Rajan Shahi and his creative team. When questioned about its origin, Mr. Rajan playfully revealed, "It just happened! We were brainstorming, and something good came up, and I said THU THU, which means 'nazar na laage,' stuck with me ever since." Little did he know that this simple yet powerful expression would take the entertainment world by storm.

When Mr. Rajan Shahi adopted THU THU, its enchanting magic began to unfold. The entire Director's Kut Productions (DKP) team picked it up and started using it religiously. The THU THU wave soon swept across the production house.

The infectious charm of THU THU even reached social media platforms, where prominent actors like Anupama star Rupali Ganguly were seen saying THU THU and encouraging its use. It became a joyful trend, with people from all walks of life playfully joining in and invoking the magical phrase. Mr. Rajan Shahi humorously remarked, "I should charge royalties for this!" He has inadvertently given the entertainment world a new talisman to cherish.

As the THU THU trend continues to thrive, it reflects the camaraderie and unity within the entertainment industry. It symbolizes the shared desire for success and prosperity while warding off any ill fortune that may come their way.

With every "THU THU" uttered, Mr. Rajan Shahi and DKP's legacy as trendsetters and creative geniuses in the entertainment realm grows stronger. They have inadvertently woven together a community that laughs, supports, and celebrates one another.

In conclusion, the THU THU trend may have started as an offhand remark in a closed-door meeting. Still, its ripple effect has transformed it into a symbol of good luck and solidarity. So, remember to join in the fun the next time you hear THU THU.

