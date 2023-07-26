"The THU THU Trend: Rajan Shahi's Serendipitous Charm Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast"!

When Mr. Rajan Shahi adopted THU THU, its enchanting magic began to unfold. The entire Director's Kut Productions (DKP) team picked it up and started using it religiously. The THU THU wave soon swept across the production house.
Submitted by Swati Soni on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 16:03
Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI :In a delightful twist of fate, the entertainment industry witnessed the birth of a new trend that took everyone by storm - THU THU! This quirky phrase, akin to the age-old touchwood superstition, has become the embodiment of warding off the evil eye. The renowned producer, Mr. Rajan Shahi, is behind this captivating trend.

The genesis of THU THU happened during an ordinary closed-door meeting with Mr Rajan Shahi and his creative team. When questioned about its origin, Mr. Rajan playfully revealed, "It just happened! We were brainstorming, and something good came up, and I said THU THU, which means 'nazar na laage,' stuck with me ever since." Little did he know that this simple yet powerful expression would take the entertainment world by storm.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Curtains down for Jay Soni’s Abhinav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi opens up on Abhinav's exit, the story moving forward and more!

When Mr. Rajan Shahi adopted THU THU, its enchanting magic began to unfold. The entire Director's Kut Productions (DKP) team picked it up and started using it religiously. The THU THU wave soon swept across the production house.

The infectious charm of THU THU even reached social media platforms, where prominent actors like Anupama star Rupali Ganguly were seen saying THU THU and encouraging its use. It became a joyful trend, with people from all walks of life playfully joining in and invoking the magical phrase. Mr. Rajan Shahi humorously remarked, "I should charge royalties for this!" He has inadvertently given the entertainment world a new talisman to cherish.

As the THU THU trend continues to thrive, it reflects the camaraderie and unity within the entertainment industry. It symbolizes the shared desire for success and prosperity while warding off any ill fortune that may come their way.

With every "THU THU" uttered, Mr. Rajan Shahi and DKP's legacy as trendsetters and creative geniuses in the entertainment realm grows stronger. They have inadvertently woven together a community that laughs, supports, and celebrates one another.

In conclusion, the THU THU trend may have started as an offhand remark in a closed-door meeting. Still, its ripple effect has transformed it into a symbol of good luck and solidarity. So, remember to join in the fun the next time you hear THU THU.

For more news and updates from the world of entertainment, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar!

ALSO READ: Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

Abhinav Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Mohit Malik Anupama Rupali Ganguly Swati Soni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Swati Soni's picture

About Author

Submitted by Swati Soni on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 16:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war
MUMBAI: The date of 26th July marks the Kargil Divas, it was 26 July 1999 when Indian Army registered victory in the...
Junooniyatt: Upcoming Drama! Ellahi is humiliated because of Maheep and Jordan!
MUMBAI :  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Karan Singh Chhabra to play himself in Vanshaj | Hosts the Stage for the Mahajan family
MUMBAI :Actor / Talk Show host Karan Singh Chhabra roped in  for a special appearance in Sony Sab s running show :...
"The THU THU Trend: Rajan Shahi's Serendipitous Charm Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast"!
MUMBAI :In a delightful twist of fate, the entertainment industry witnessed the birth of a new trend that took everyone...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Deep Talks! Reyansh gets emotional and hugs Aradhana
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exciting! Sobhita Dhulipala shares the release date of Made In Heaven 2, netizens say, “Finallyyyy”
MUMBAI: As the fans wait with bated breaths for the return of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven, Prime...
Recent Stories
Shershaah
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahajan family
Karan Singh Chhabra to play himself in Vanshaj | Hosts the Stage for the Mahajan family
Katha Ankahee
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan is more than just about love
TV Couples who broke up because of cheating
Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!
Abdu Rozik
What! Abdu Rozik’s reel depicting a threesome doesn’t go well with netizens, they say “not Good for your image”
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy
CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome their twins; a baby girl and baby boy
Rubina Dilaik
What! Is Rubina Dilaik’s cryptic post a reaction to her pregnancy speculations?