These telly actors performed different roles as child artistes in the Hina Khan starrer Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, check them out...

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of Rajan Shahi's Hindi TV shows that airs on Star Plus in the current days since it first aired there itself in 2009, which makes it the fourth longest-running Hindi soaps of all time.

Over a span of more than a decade, this show has been entertaining the Indian audience rigorously, such that it's a ritual for most Indian households to watch it without fail on every weekday nights at 9.30 pm.

The plot of the show initially focused on the life and the daily struggles of the show's protagonist Akshara (played by Hina Khan), her married life with husband Naitik (played by Karan Mehra), post-marital bonding with her in-laws, her in-laws' bonding with her natal family, her kids' bonding with her, etc. till her journey was abruptly ended on a tragic note with a deadly accident.

Moving on, the show now focuses on her daughter - Naira (played by Shivangi Joshi) and her husband Kartik's (played by Mohsin Khan) story. To be precise, even Naira's character has been declared dead post-meeting with a fatal accident. However, Shivangi is back to play the role of Naira's doppelganger Sirat, who is the exact opposite of the former and the show now revolves around Sirat-Kartik's chemistry post Naira's exit.

To take a note, this show has encompassed almost 4 generations in total, right from the first day of it's airing till the present day.

Eight to nine years ago and onwards, the show featured many extra and main characters which were played by child artistes, e.g. the roles of Chikki, Mishti, kid Naksh, kid Naira, kid Mishti and many more.

With time, now these child artistes have all gracefully grown-up into matured adult artistes and are also playing adult protagonists in other shows.

However, people still remember them as their cute on-screen child characters.

Let's take a look at some of these forgotten characters who were a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and were played by like child artistes back then like Reem Sheikh, Shivansh Kotia, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Ashnoor Kaur and lastly, Aarna Sharma.

1. Reem Sheikh

Chikki was initially a stranger kid who was fostered by Akshara and the Singhanias. Later, she turned into Naitik's rakhi-sister and turned into an aunt for Akshara Naitik's son - Naksh. With the advent of a young Naksh in the life of the Singhanias, Chikki's role was played by actress Navika Kotia.

2. Shivansh Kotia

He played the role of a young Naksh and had garnered immense fame for his bubbly and chirpy characteristics on-screen. For the unversed, reel-life nephew-aunt combo of Shivansh and Chikki are actually siblings in the real-life.

3. Rohan Mehra

He played the role of a late-teen Naksh who had just returned to Udaipur from Cape Town (in South Africa), where Akshara-Naitik had settled down with their kids - Naksh and Naira post leaving the Singhanias and Udaipur 10 years ago.

4. Kanchi Singh

Kanchi played the role of a young-adult Gayatri Deora herein, who was one of Naksh-Naira's cousins. Incidentally, she had also fallen for Naira's future husband Kartik but later, sacrificed her feelings for her sister's well-being.

5. Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor played the role of a young-teen Naira Singhania, who had also returned to Udaipur from Cape Town along with her entire family. Ashnoor marked her exit from the show by showing Naira's eloping from a train out of panic and lack of trust on her own mother Akshara, after which the show took a time-leap and featured Shivangi as adult Naira, who has taken shelter in Rishikesh since then.

6. Aarna Sharma

Aarna played the role of Naksh-Naira's youngest cousin - Mishti Agarwal, who was the 'nerd kid' and her parents - Naman-Karishma underwent a rough marriage followed by their divorce. A spin-off show of the same came up in the name of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key, which revolved around her adulthood's story, while her adult role was played by actress Rhea Sharma.

