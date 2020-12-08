THESE TV shows are the 'most talked about' on Twitter in 2020

MUMBAI: This year has been one of the most difficult ones for everyone. With the pandemic hitting the world, not only were personal lives disrupted, but professional lives also suffered. Even working of the Indian television industry came to a standstill.

Shoots were suspended for almost three months owing to the coronavirus. However, now, the entertainment industry has slowly resumed its functioning.

With only a few days of 2020 remaining, the 'top 3 TV shows that have ruled the virtual world of Twitter have been revealed. Read on to know more.

1. Bigg Boss

Two seasons of Bigg Boss evoked discussions on Twitter, i.e., Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 13 created a stir for its fights, drama, and emotions. Fans rooted for their favourite contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai consistently. BB 13 came to an end on February 15 with Sidharth emerging as the winner. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 14 began airing on October 3 (2020) and has now completed its two-month journey. BB 14 is hailed for its unique concept and theme 'ab scene paltega.'

2. Naagin 4

Naagin 4 grabbed headlines as the show was pulled off suddenly owing to the huge gap in telecasts due to COVID-19 and the falling TRPs. The show starred Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan (Kartik) starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduced the double-role plotline as it came back after the COVID-19 gap. Their inclusions of the pandemic situations in the show made headlines and garnered attention. The show is the longest-running on Indian television, and fans love Kaira's chemistry.

