Throwback! Check out the massive fight between Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha during the show Roadies; exposes Neha Dhupia’s game

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dreams about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews, to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

This year the entire concept of the show was changed and Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show and he was replaced by Sonu Sood.

In the previous season, we have seen how the contestants were divided into teams and given gang leaders.

We had Ranvijay, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil as the main gang leaders.

Now we came across a throwback video where Raanvijay and Prince had a massive fight and they had exposed the game of Neha Dhupia.

In the video, one can see, how Rannvijay accused Prince that he told Neha and the gang member, that at any circumstances Rannvijay’s team shouldn’t win the show and that has hurt him.

He tells Prince that he went and told Neha and her team about it, Prince tries to defend himself and tells Rannvijay that he never said anything like this and that this is a lie and he can never think like that.

Prince breaks down and that’s when Rannvijay takes him to the corner and explains to him that he knows that he hasn’t said anything and he did all this because he wanted to expose Neha Dhupia’s game.

Prince assures Rannvijay that he will never say something like that as he takes him to be his elder brother.

Well, in the end everything was sorted between the two and they patched up.

The fans do miss the old days of Roadies which used to be interesting and filled with lots of twists and turns.

