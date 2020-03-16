Throwback! Krushna Abhishek once apologised to John Abraham on public forum for THIS reason

Krushna Abhishek currently essays the role of Sapna in Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 21:07
Krushna Abhishek, John Abraham

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the finest comedians and is currently part of The Kapil Sharma Show where he portrays the character of ‘Sapna’ on the same. Back when the comedian was a part of ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ in 2016, he apparently mocked John Abraham’s films and this – for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with the actor who walked out of the show.

Also Read: Explosive! The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air permanently?

It was Force 2 that John Abraham was promoting on Comedy Nights Bachao. He appeared on the show along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It was when Krushna Abhishek came on stage and mocked his films in the past which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the Parmanu actor and he walked out of the show midway.

Later Krushna Abhishek issued a public apology to John. “After I learned the impact of my words on John, I tried my best to make up with him by apologising to him time and again, by sending flowers and text messages, but he did not respond to any of my gestures. I want to apologise humbly to him on national television and ask for his forgiveness.”

Also Read: Interesting! This is what Govinda had to say to nephew Krushna Abhishek’s apology

The show revolved around the comedians roasting Bollywood celebrities who came to grace it. Not just that, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others also refused to be part of the show because of demeaning jokes on the same.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Krushna Abhishek John Abraham Comedy Nights Bachao apology Force 2 Sonakshi Sinha Tahir Raj Bhasin Akshay Kumar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 21:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sab Satrangi: Sad! Shweta wins the challenge, Gargi has to move out
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Sab Satrangi: Sad! Shweta wins the challenge, Gargi has to move out
Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to attract...
Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date
MUMBAI: Simi Garewal is known for her work in Hindi films like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz, and...
Throwback! Krushna Abhishek once apologised to John Abraham on public forum for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the finest comedians and is currently part of The Kapil Sharma Show where he...
Dripping Hot! Karan Kundra looks absolute dapper in these stunning traditional outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Ashwin talks rudely to Pushpa, downgrades Pushpa’s approach to life
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date
Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date
Latest Video