Throwback! Krushna Abhishek once apologised to John Abraham on public forum for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the finest comedians and is currently part of The Kapil Sharma Show where he portrays the character of ‘Sapna’ on the same. Back when the comedian was a part of ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ in 2016, he apparently mocked John Abraham’s films and this – for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with the actor who walked out of the show.

It was Force 2 that John Abraham was promoting on Comedy Nights Bachao. He appeared on the show along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It was when Krushna Abhishek came on stage and mocked his films in the past which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the Parmanu actor and he walked out of the show midway.

Later Krushna Abhishek issued a public apology to John. “After I learned the impact of my words on John, I tried my best to make up with him by apologising to him time and again, by sending flowers and text messages, but he did not respond to any of my gestures. I want to apologise humbly to him on national television and ask for his forgiveness.”

The show revolved around the comedians roasting Bollywood celebrities who came to grace it. Not just that, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others also refused to be part of the show because of demeaning jokes on the same.

